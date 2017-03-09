TBT: The first woman elected to Congress

Story highlights Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to Congress

"But I won't be the last," she said

She was correct

To mark Women's History Month, our #TBT series is highlighting female politicians who broke glass ceilings.

(CNN) Being the first of something means being alone in some respects. Jeannette Rankin knew that very well.

Rankin was not only the first woman elected to Congress, but she was also the only member of Congress to vote against entering both WWI and WWII.

Jeannette Rankin was born in Montana in 1880. Before becoming a Republican congresswoman, she went to school at what are now the University of Montana, Columbia and the University of Washington.

She became a lobbyist for the National American Woman Suffrage Association and helped push for women's rights to vote in her home state.

Credentials of Jeannette Rankin, December 4, 1916.

It was in 1916 -- four years before the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote nationwide -- that Rankin first ran for office. At the time, Montana's seats in the US House were at-large, so she won her seat after coming in second place. With their first vote in a federal election, the women of Montana helped send the first elected woman to Congress.