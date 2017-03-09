Samantha Bee apologizes for mocking cancer patient's haircut

Story highlights Samantha Bee apologizes for a segment that made fun of a man's haircut

(CNN) Late-night host Samantha Bee apologized on Thursday for a segment on her show that made fun of a cancer patient's haircut.

The clip on "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" showed several men, who producer Mike Rubens said had "Nazi hair," at last month's Conservative Political Action Conference.

According to a GoFundMe page that was set up in December, Coddington has been diagnosed with a stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

@iamsambee 😭😭😭 Please delete this episode. I look like a balding potato. pic.twitter.com/H77JEnFs88 — Kyle (@_that_kyle) March 9, 2017

"Please delete this episode. I look like a balding potato," he said in a tweet to Bee. In a followup post he said "Also, it's not a Nazi haircut. Richard Spencer's is, but mine's from cancer."

