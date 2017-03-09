Paul Ryan's TED talk ignores conservative split on GOP health care bill

Story highlights Paul Ryan's claim to fame has been as a conservative budget wonk who brings his charts with him

As Speaker, he's trying assuage conservatives who oppose his plans to replace Obamacare

(CNN) Instead of House Speaker Paul Ryan, it was Professor Paul Ryan who showed up at the weekly news conference in the Capitol on Thursday morning, as he sought to make an intellectual defense of Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Forgoing the traditional give-and-take with reporters, Ryan launched at TED talk-style presentation. With his shirtsleeves rolled up and wearing a wireless microphone that allowed him to move around, the speaker rattled off a stream of facts and figures and clicked through PowerPoint slides.

It was vintage Ryan -- whose political rise came from his position as the wonky budget committee chairman who toted around his charts and graphs to explain his proposals to reform entitlement programs and lower the exploding federal debt.

What Ryan only made a passing reference to in his roughly 30-minute lecture was the growing feud inside his own party that threatens to derail the health care bill he and other top GOP committee chairmen unveiled Monday.

Conservatives from the House Freedom Caucus complain that the measure doesn't amount to full repeal and argue that it replaces the law with another entitlement program.

