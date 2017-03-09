(CNN) The most important lesson in politics these days is to never give Twitter users a blank canvas to draw on. House Speaker Paul Ryan joined former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Ted Cruz in learning that lesson.

The speaker came prepared. Unfortunately, he came prepared with rolled up shirtsleeves and a PowerPoint presentation. Blood in the water on the web.

Many Twitter users noticed Ryan's casual look.

Paul Ryan is begging @nbcsnl to do a sketch about him right now. Pointing at charts on a monitor, sleeves rolled up. That's a cold open. pic.twitter.com/coUqdX9fCo

Some compared him to a "cool dad."

More like Speaker of the Cool pic.twitter.com/dlFEF3F9XQ — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) March 9, 2017

Others compared him to a professor.

Where can I sign up for Professor Paul Ryan's PowerPoint course? Seriously. pic.twitter.com/2Ogqi0VVKj — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) March 9, 2017

A third camp compared Ryan's presser to a TED Talk . Ryan's press secretary, Ashlee Strong, seemed to approve of the comparison. She tweeted: "Packed house for the Ryan Ted talk."

Packed house for the Ryan Ted talk. pic.twitter.com/9PLGhIWJoG — AshLee Strong (@AshLeeStrong) March 9, 2017

Then there were those who got bored and decided to jazz up the PowerPoint a bit.

"And while the software library is somewhat limited, the new Zelda alone makes Nintendo Switch a must-have. Mom, dad, thanks for listening" pic.twitter.com/ShqslZRPsX — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 9, 2017

Paul Ryan's healthcare TED Talk really went off the rails. pic.twitter.com/h3yn4T8Zco — 💀Maggie Serota 💀 (@maggieserota) March 9, 2017

Paul Ryan is really getting into this TED talk for healthcare. #AmericanHealthCareAct pic.twitter.com/faCzXtnES3 — brandon® (@brandojerg) March 9, 2017

Ryan's office did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Of course there were overachievers in Professor Ryan's class. Some Twitter users decided to go the extra mile and put memes within other memes.

Twitter user @Darth brought back one of the most infamous moments of President Donald Trump's campaign, where he appeared to make fun of a disabled reporter. To bump it to the next level, he embedded it as a GIF.

"rest assured our plan will not cover the people the president so artfully mocked during the campaign" pic.twitter.com/cywI37r6m8 — darth™ (@darth) March 9, 2017

Then there was the "Inception" of Paul Ryan PowerPoint memes. This one, by Independent Journal Review reporter Hayley Byrd, layered photos of Ryan on top of the "This is fine" meme

To take it one step further, one of the photos is from a Time magazine photoshoot in which Ryan posed while lifting weights. Those photos themselves went viral when they were released in 2012 -- and they've clearly followed him in the years since.

"it would be very meta of me to place one of my old Paul Ryan memes inside this new Paul Ryan meme" -me, ten minutes ago pic.twitter.com/BFuHjGsGTo — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 9, 2017

Class is dismissed, Twitter. You've done your work for the day.