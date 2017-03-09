Story highlights Orrin Hatch, who said his mind could change, said President Donald Trump wants him to run again

Hatch will turn 83 later this month and had previously said this would be his last term

(CNN) Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving GOP senator, told CNN he is planning to run for re-election next year, abandoning his plans to quit the chamber after four decades of service.

The Utah Republican -- who promised in 2012 that his current term would be his last -- said he has changed his mind at this time, partially because he's been getting encouragement from President Donald Trump and top Republicans to run again.

"I'm planning on (running) right now," Hatch told CNN Thursday. "That's what my current plans are."

Hatch, who will turn 83 later this month and has served in the upper chamber since 1977, could still change his mind again and decide to retire.

But his Thursday comments are the firmest signal yet from the most senior Republican senator, who is third in the line of succession to the President as the Senate's president pro tempore.

