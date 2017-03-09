Story highlights "I will buy Waffle House for everyone in the committee," Texas Rep. Joe Barton said

The offer was met with laughter -- and instantly rejected

Washington (CNN) Republicans have been trying to flip Democrats on their health care bill for days.

But on Thursday, a bleary-eyed GOP congressman added breakfast at Waffle House to try to entice his colleagues across the aisle to lump all of their amendments to the Republicans' Obamacare repeal bill into one vote to speed things up.

"The chair would point out that it's dawn," Texas Rep. Joe Barton, the vice chairman of the House Energy and Commerce committee, said shortly before 7 a.m. ET.

"If the minority would be willing to move all their amendments in block and accept a no-vote on a voice vote, and if the majority would accept the Barton-Blackburn-Hudson amendment, we could end this and I will buy Waffle House for everyone in the committee," Barton said.

The offer was met with laughter -- and instantly rejected.

Read More