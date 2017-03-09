DOJ turns over documents pertaining to Gorsuch's Bush tenure

Story highlights The documents could shed light on Gorsuch's work in the Bush administration

Gorsuch's confirmation hearing is scheduled to take place later this month

(CNN) The Department of Justice has given a Senate committee documents pertaining to significant cases handled by the department during Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's tenure as a senior government lawyer from 2005-2006.

The Wednesday night release of the more than 144,000 pages of documents -- pursuant to a February 21 request from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein -- comes less than two weeks before Gorsuch's confirmation hearing and could shed light on his work during his relatively brief tenure serving in the George W. Bush administration.

"As requested by the committee, the department has identified documents related to Judge Gorsuch's service as principal deputy associate attorney general, including Judge Gorsuch's staff file, as well as electronic mail related to significant cases handled by the Department during Judge Gorsuch's tenure," wrote Acting Assistant Attorney General Samuel R. Ramer in a cover letter addressed to the senators.

Ramer said that 144,182 documents would be available in searchable PDF format, but that 3,136 documents would only be provided to committee staff for in camera, or private, review because of "certain confidentiality interests."

In a separate cover letter, the DOJ also responded directly to a February 22 request to Gorsuch from Feinstein requesting information regarding his role with respect to 10 specific cases that the DOJ was litigating during his time at the Justice Department.

Read More