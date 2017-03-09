Story highlights A wall not the best way to secure the border in some places, he said

McConnell believes Trump will listen to Kelly on the issue

(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he does not believe Mexico will pay for a wall along the border, something President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised.

The Kentucky Republican was asked at a Politico Playbook event in Washington if he believes Mexico will fund the project aimed at blocking illegal immigration along the southern border.

"Uh, no," he told Politico's Jake Sherman before laughing.

McConnell said a wall is not the best way to secure some parts of the border.

"I'm in favor of border security," he said. "There are some places along the border where that's probably not the best way to secure the border."

Read More