HHS doctor publicly comes out against GOP's health care bill

Story highlights Ostrovsky said on Twitter Wednesday evening that he opposes the American Health Care Act

Ostrovsky, a doctor, has been at the Medicaid office since September

Washington (CNN) The chief medical officer of the federal government's Medicaid program publicly rebuked the Republican health care plan backed by his boss, President Donald Trump.

Health and Human Services Department official Andrey Ostrovsky said Wednesday evening on Twitter that he opposes the American Health Care Act crafted by Republicans in Congress and supported by Trump and HHS Secretary Tom Price.

"Despite political messaging from others at HHS, I align with the experts from @aafp @AmerAcadPeds @AmerMedicalAssn in opposition to #AHCA," Ostrovsky tweeted.

Despite political messaging from others at HHS, I align with the experts from @aafp @AmerAcadPeds @AmerMedicalAssn in opposition to #AHCA — Andrey Ostrovsky, MD (@AndreyOstrovsky) March 9, 2017

Ostrovsky, a doctor, has been at the Medicaid office since September. He expressed solidarity in his tweet with a number of medical interest groups that have said they, too, oppose the bill.

The legislation is encountering significant headwinds on Capitol Hill from Democrats but also hardline conservatives who feel the bill does not do enough to repeal Obamacare. Price, a former congressman, has been one of the early public faces behind the effort.