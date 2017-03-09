Washington (CNN) North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, chair of a group of the Republican Study Committee, said Thursday that he and other conservatives are focused on getting two specific changes to the Obamacare repeal and replace bill -- freezing Medicaid enrollment at the end of 2017 and adding work requirements for some Medicaid recipients.

If those changes are made, they'd likely back the bill, he said.

"We are a 'yes' if we get both of them. We're 'lean yes' of we get one of them," Walker told reporters. But when asked if they get none, Walker dodged and said they would still be focused on the process ahead.

After an effort to push for the Medicaid change didn't pan out at the markup earlier Thursday, Walker said there are "still a couple of avenues to get that done" but added, "same thing with the work requirements on the 9 million or so who are on Medicaid who are capable-bodied, no dependents. So we are still working on those two things."

He said when he raised the issues with Vice President Mike Pence in a recent meeting, "I did get a compassionate ear."

Read More