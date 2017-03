GOP Congressional candidate's 'Women Vote Trump' PAC came up $29,973,187 short of fundraising goal

Story highlights A CNN KFile review of the group's FEC records show the group raised only $26,000 during the entire campaign.

Kremer is running to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Tom Price, who is now secretary of Health and Human Services.

(CNN) A group that aimed to raise $30 million to organize women voters to help elect Donald Trump came up millions of dollars short, FEC records show.

Now one of the group's co-founders, Tea Party activist Amy Kremer, is running for the U.S. House seat in Georgia's 6th district.

The "Women Vote Trump" PAC, co-founded by Kremer, Kathryn Serkes, and Ann Stone, and started in 2016, hosted a launch event with Hollywood star Stacey Dash and YouTube stars Diamond and Silk. The group set a goal to raise $30 million to support Trump's presidential campaign, according reports from the Associated Press , MSNBC, and others at the event. The group's website boasted they would "make thousands of strategic ad buys in key battleground states" to support Trump.

A CNN KFile review of the group's FEC records show the group raised only $26,813 during the entire campaign. It spent $20,000. FEC records also show that Kremer was paid $5,500 for reimbursements for travel and lodging. The group spent less than $5,000 on web ads.

The PAC is nearly $20,000 in debt, according to its most recent filings. "Women Vote Trump," which was required to changed its name to "Women Vote Smart" to comply with FEC rules barring the use of a candidate's name, made no direct contributions to the Trump campaign.

