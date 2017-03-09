Rep. Jordan criticizes GOP Obamacare plan after meeting with Trump

Story highlights Rep. Jim Jordan said he doesn't believe House Obamacare replacement plan has enough votes to pass

Jordan said the proposal does not fulfill Republican promises to voters

(CNN) After meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said he does not believe the House proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare has enough votes to pass.

In an interview with Erin Burnett on CNN's "OutFront," the Congressman urged his colleagues to go back to the drawing board and "do the right thing."

Jordan said he had a "good meeting" with the President and that "this is the start of the negotiations," but cautioned, "I don't think there's the votes for this legislation."

The Congressman, a founding member of the influential House Freedom Caucus, said "we want to help the President do what we told the voters we were going to do. We told them we would repeal Obamacare."

"This bill that the House leadership has brought forward is not that," Jordan said. "It says we're going to repeal Obamacare, but we're going to keep Medicaid expansion and we're going to extend it. It says we're going to repeal Obamacare, but we're going to keep some of the tax increases. That's not what we told the voters we were going to do. Let's repeal it, let's repeal it all."

