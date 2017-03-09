Cotton: Obamacare replacement bill needs changes to pass Senate

Story highlights "Get it right, don't get it fast," Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted

(CNN) Sen. Tom Cotton is warning that House Republicans' bill to replace Obamacare needs "major changes" or it won't pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Arkansas Republican's concerns were soon echoed by Rep. Steve King who told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Thursday that House leadership rolled out the legislation too quickly.

"House health-care bill can't pass Senate w/o major changes. To my friends in House: pause, start over. Get it right, don't get it fast," Cotton tweeted Thursday morning.

"GOP shouldn't act like Dems did in O'care. No excuse to release bill Mon night, start voting Wed. With no budget estimate," he continued.



Cotton added: "What matters in long run is better, more affordable health care for Americans, NOT House leaders' arbitrary legislative calendar."



