He expressed regret over some of his previous remarks at his confirmation hearing

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, was approved Thursday by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. His nomination heads next to the full Senate for a vote.

The committee approved Friedman, 12-9.

A GOP leadership aide said a full Senate vote could come as early as next week but is not scheduled yet.

Friedman, a New York bankruptcy lawyer, faced questions during his confirmation hearing last month over his views and past statements, many of which run counter to longstanding US policy toward Israel.

During his confirmation hearing, Friedman tried to assuage concerns and apologized for some of his comments.

