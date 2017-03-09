Dress like the first lady

CNN Politics COVER/LINE newsletter is where politics meets pop culture you can subscribe here. The following is an excerpt from today's issue.
(CNN)Melania Trump wore Ralph Lauren Collection (again) to the luncheon, opting for this black, sleeveless number, which you can buy for $2,490.
At the same luncheon, Ivanka Trump had on a burgundy sheath with a big bow by Roksanda, the same designer who made Melania Trump's white sleeve dress for the Republican National Convention. But I digress. Ivanka's lunch look is $1,450.
Gender-swapped debate:
At "Her Opponent" in New York, a female stand-in for then-candidate Donald Trump and a male stand-in for Hillary Clinton recreated parts of the three presidential debates using the same words, speech patterns and gestures as their real-life counterparts (like the woman Trump below making a Trumpian sign with her hand). You can watch a clip, from The Guardian here.
Maria Guadalupe, a professor who co-created the production, wrote there were all sorts of reactions from the audience, including one male viewer who said, "About halfway through watching this it hit me -- I see how he (Trump) won." Another viewer said, "In the real debates I thought Hillary won hands down (but) this has totally made me question my (judgment)."
Guerrilla street art except an asset manager paid to put it up and there were permits:
A statue of a young girl was installed Wednesday in front of the Wall Street charging bull statue. Here's a photo taken after someone put a pink women's march "pussyhat" on it:
Titled "Fearless Girl," the statue was put up by State Street Global Advisors, with a permit for a week, as part of a campaign to encourage a higher number of women on the corporate boards of its clients. Part of the appeal of political street art is that it doesn't have permits and it doesn't have a corporate agenda, but regardless, many seemed to find their own meaning in the statue. "No matter what, no matter how big that bull is, women can defy all odds," one woman told CNN.
