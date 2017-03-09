Advocates call foul on CDC cuts in GOP Obamacare repeal bill

Story highlights The Prevention and Public Health Fund was created under the Affordable Care Act

Washington (CNN) Public health advocates are warning lawmakers the GOP plan to repeal Obamacare will eliminate nearly $1 billion in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding used for programs like preventing disease outbreaks and childhood lead poisoning.

But Republican critics say the Prevention and Public Health Fund, which amounts to 12% of CDC's budget, is a "slush fund" that has been spent on Zumba classes and massage sessions. Their proposal includes a new fund that they say provides states "broad flexibility" to address local health concerns.

The Republican bill would eliminate the fund, created under the Affordable Care Act, which has grown from a small slice of the CDC budget to providing $931 million last year.

It funds heart disease and stroke prevention, immunization, lead poisoning prevention and diabetes prevention, mostly through grants to states and local programs, according to the CDC.

CDC's website says losing this funding would cripple officials' ability to detect, prevent and respond to health threats including pandemic flu.

