Schiff on wiretapping probe: 'We're going to air this very publicly'

Schiff said Trump will be "exposed" publicly if an investigation reveals that there is no merit to his claims

(CNN) The investigation into President Donald Trump's unverified allegations that former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped will be public, the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee vowed Thursday.

"I think what (White House press secretary) Sean Spicer and the President wanted was to take this spurious claim and try to bury it in a closed hearing in the intelligence committee. We're not going to allow that to happen. We're going to air this very publicly," Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

The Trump administration has so far declined to provide any information about the President's allegations since he tweeted them Saturday. Obama's former aides have emphatically denied Trump's claims, and sources told CNN Obama himself was exasperated after learning of the accusations.

"Nothing has changed," Spicer told CNN's Jim Acosta Wednesday when asked whether there was new evidence to support the claims. "It's not a question of new proof or less proof or whatever. The answer is the same, which is that, I think, there was a concern about what happened in the 2016 election."

The White House spokesman said the intelligence committees have the capabilities to look into the issue objectively.

