Sapreet Kaur is the Executive Director of the Sikh Coalition -- the largest Sikh civil rights organization in the United States. The opinions expressed in this piece are hers.

(CNN) Over a century ago, in a Washington town called Bellingham, a xenophobic mob attacked a community of recent immigrants from India. Most of the victims were Sikhs.

The victim will survive his physical injuries, but the shooting was the latest in a string of crimes targeting religious minorities in recent months.

In America, when a person's religion, color, or national origin invites hatred and the risk of death, this points to an absence of accountability.

Hate violence is woven into the fabric of our nation's history, but it does not augur well for our future generations if they read that 2017 marked the start of a new nativist movement. In this context, all of us -- including the Trump Administration -- have to ask ourselves whether we are doing everything in our power to create a more peaceful society.

Photos: American turban For Sikhs, the turban is not about culture, it's an article of faith that is mandatory for men. The turban is also a reason why Sikh men have been targeted and attacked in America, especially after 9/11. Turbans were featured in "The Sikh Project," a 2016 exhibition that celebrated the Sikh American experience. British photographers Amit and Naroop partnered with the Sikh Coalition for the show. This photo is of New York actor and designer Waris Singh Ahluwalia, who was kicked off an Aero Mexico flight in February after refusing to remove his turban at security. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: American turban Harpreet Kaur, a producer at Maryland Public Television, founded Sach Productions, a media organization that creates films focused on minority issues. She was the first Sikh reporter in Washington. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: American turban Harmandeep Singh, a high school senior in New York, arrived from India in 2014. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: American turban Ishprit Kaur's mother is a nurse and inspired her daughter to become one, too. Kaur was also drawn to the medical field because her father is battling Parkinson's disease. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: American turban Japjee Singh, like many Sikh kids, was bullied for years in suburban Atlanta schools. In 2014, the Department of Justice settled a landmark case with the DeKalb County school system that paved the way for better protection from bullying. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: American turban Maj. Kamaljeet Singh Kalsi was born in India but grew up in New Jersey. He was the only Sikh child in his public school and became the first Sikh American to be granted a religious accommodation to serve in the military since a 1980s ban that prevents Sikhs from serving. Kalsi deployed to Afghanistan and now works to end religious discrimination in the military. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: American turban Retired engineer Lathan Dennis-Singh was born in Kingston, Jamaica, where he befriended reggae superstar Bob Marley. He converted to Sikhism 48 years ago at his college in Michigan and has been living in Fairfax, Virginia, for the last 30 years. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: American turban Raghuvinder Singh travels from his home in New Jersey to Oak Creek, Wisconsin, every week to see his father, Punjab Singh, who was shot in the face in the 2012 mass shooting there. Punjab Singh remains paralyzed and communicates through blinking his eyes. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: American turban Sat Hari Singh reversed the New York train he was operating on 9/11 and helped save the lives of many people. He worked with the Sikh Coalition to sue the transportation authority over a policy against turbans and won. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: American turban Musician Sonny Singh is a member of the Brooklyn Bhangra band. In his other life, he's a community organizer who leads workshops on race, religion and social justice. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Sikh Americans have faced threats and deadly attacks for more than 100 years -- often because of our articles of faith , including turbans and unshorn hair -- but we are an integral part of the American fabric, and our faith tradition offers guidance for confronting the hate that Americans grapple with today.

The Sikh religion was founded in the Punjab region of South Asia over 500 years ago. Guru Nanak, the founder of our faith, preached the oneness of God and humanity, emphasizing that all human beings are equal in dignity and divinity, regardless of their race, caste, religion, and gender.

One of his legacies is the practice of providing free meals (langar) to anyone who visits a gurdwara (Sikh house of worship), without regard for their background or social status. Every day, Sikhs throughout the world -- including America -- feed thousands of people and provide shelter to those in need. Just last month, Sikhs in California opened their doors to help their fellow Americans during the Oroville dam evacuation

Equality and community service are core Sikh teachings, and these values foreshadowed the highest ideals of America. Sikhs feel at home in the United States, and that is why it is disappointing when bigots make it feel inhospitable and political leaders do nothing to intervene.

In the context of rising hate crime and metastasizing hate groups, my organization has asked the White House to use its convening power to create a national task force to prevent hate violence.

Drawing on input from law enforcement, corporate leaders, educators, interfaith groups, and grassroots advocates, a national task force will signal that bias prevention is a top priority for the Trump administration.

Such a task force can work with schools to prevent bias-based bullying; work with law enforcement to build trust with the communities they serve; and work with faith leaders to secure houses of worship from attack.

Another goal should be to encourage grassroots community service projects across religious, racial, and political lines to solve common challenges.

When Americans of diverse backgrounds recognize their common humanity and shared commitment to the well-being of this nation, it will bring communities together instead of tearing them apart. It is hard to hate people you know.

But in order to sustain and scale initiatives such as these, we need the Trump administration to take ownership of this issue. That is the essence of leadership and accountability. And so far, the administration has not done everything in its power to prevent hate from taking another life.

While we wait for our national leaders to act, the Sikh community will continue to focus on serving and strengthening American society. And if someone tells us to "get out of this country," please rest assured -- America is our home and we are here to stay.