Samuel L. Jackson has a point

(CNN) It seems like everyone is talking about Jordan Peele's hit film "Get Out" -- including Samuel L. Jackson, who wonders: What might movies featuring British black actors who must navigate American racism be like if these movies were, instead, to star their American counterparts?

Or in Jackson's words, speaking to a New York radio station : "I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that," he said. "Daniel [Kaluuya, who stars in "Get Out" as an African-American photographer] grew up in a country where they've been interracial dating for 100 years. What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal but [not everything is]."

Jackson has a point. The histories of race in America and in Britain are not the same, and so the context for an actor's portrayal of an African-American's experience -- even fictional -- will not be interchangeable.

On the one hand, I'll admit that I'm not fully convinced this is the most crucial conversation we ought to be having about the perennial paleness of Hollywood. Given that the film industry, for reasons that are structural, continues to sideline nonwhite work , I'm happy that black people —American and British and all other stripes — are being represented on the big screen with some nuance and texture. That said, Jackson, as he always seems to do, has peeled back yet another layer of what, exactly, true representation means; in other words, who gets to tell whose stories

For instance, when we think about a film such as "Hidden Figures," it's indisputable that so many black Americans, especially black women, have rallied around the film's stars — Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, and Octavia Spencer — with such vigor because they're portraying our culture, our history and our stories.

