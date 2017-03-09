How Congress can be coal miners' lifeline

Story highlights Van Jones and Jason Walsh: Coal miners have risked their lungs, limbs and lives on a daily basis for our nation

Van Jones is the host of CNN's "The Messy Truth." He is president of The Dream Corps. Follow him on Twitter @VanJones68. Jason Walsh is the national policy director of The Dream Corps. He was a senior policy advisor for President Obama's Domestic Policy Council who helped develop the proposals in the President's FY 2016 and 2017 budgets that strengthened coal miners' health and retirement security. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) On Monday, March 6, John Leach received a letter from the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Health and Retirement Funds. The letter informed him that unless the US Congress acted by the end of April, the health benefits that he earned as a retired coal miner, and that serve as an irreplaceable safety net for his family, would be terminated on May 1, 2017.

John and his wife, Rhonda Leach, live in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. They are the parents of 3 children, all of whom were diagnosed with Friedreich's Ataxia , a rare genetic disease that attacks the nervous system. It is always fatal.

The Leaches did not learn of their children's diagnoses until after their youngest child was born. The Leaches' oldest child passed away several years ago. Their second child, Christopher, is very ill. Elizabeth, the youngest, is confined to a wheelchair. She is well aware that her time is all too short.

John worked for Peabody Coal for 21 years as an underground miner. His primary motivation for taking a mining job was the family health insurance he'd receive while working and the promise of health insurance and a pension upon retirement. And yet now those health benefits are slated for termination at the beginning of May. The Lynch family and more than 22,600 other retired coal miners and their dependents are approaching a health benefits cliff. Congress has an opportunity to help miners like John and it's imperative that they act now.

For the decades John worked for them, Peabody signed collective bargaining agreements with the UMWA that promised John and his family these benefits for life after he retired.