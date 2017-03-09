(CNN) Turns out, Neanderthals were just like us. When in pain, they self-medicated.

A new study that focused on the hardened dental plaque of four Neanderthals -- two found at a site in Spain and two from Belgium -- indicates they may have turned to plants to relieve pain.

The study published Thursday in the journal Nature had several surprises.

For starters, the Neanderthals from Spain had completely different diets from their counterparts found in Belgium.

They chowed on various foods, including mushrooms, pine nuts and sheep meat, depending on the region they lived in.

DNA analysis from tooth plaque reveals insight into Neanderthals' behavior.

Just veggies in Spain

The pair of Neanderthals from El Sidrón Cave in Spain led what appears to have been a vegetarian lifestyle. A study of their dental plaque revealed they dined on mushrooms, moss and pine nuts -- with no meat.

They were not necessarily vegetarians by choice, however. It was more likely a product of their environment.

The Neanderthals in that region lived in dense forests with no animals, according to Alan Cooper, co-author of the study and professor at the University of Adelaide in Australia.

But the more surprising finding was that one of the two Neanderthals from Spain appeared to have used plants to treat his ailments.

This Neanderthal had a nasty tooth abscess, bad diarrhea and appeared to be "self-medicating," Cooper said.

Plaque from his teeth showed he was eating poplar, which contains the active ingredient of aspirin. The plaque also indicated a presence of a natural form of the antibiotic penicillin that was not found in the other specimens, he said.

"Apparently, Neanderthals possessed a good knowledge of medicinal plants and their various anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties ...," Cooper said in a statement.

"The use of antibiotics would be very surprising, as this is more than 40,000 years before we developed penicillin."

The findings paint a different image of Neanderthals, who have long been associated with a simple existence.

However, Cooper cautioned, this Neanderthal could also have eaten the plants without knowing of their medicinal qualities.

Meat in Belgium

Unlike the Neanderthals from Spain, their counterparts from Spy Cave in Belgium were feasting on more than just vegetables.

"We found that the Neanderthals from Spy Cave consumed woolly rhinoceros and European wild sheep, supplemented with wild mushrooms," Cooper said.

"Those from El Sidrón Cave on the other hand showed no evidence for meat consumption ... showing quite different lifestyles between the two groups."

The samples used range from between 42,000 to 50,000 years old, making them the oldest dental plaque to be analyzed genetically, according to Cooper.