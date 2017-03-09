(CNN) Turns out, Neanderthals were just like us. When in pain, they self-medicated.

A new study that focused on the hardened dental plaque of four Neanderthals -- two in Spain and two in Belgium -- indicates they may have turned to plants to relieve pain.

The study published in the journal Nature on Thursday had several surprises.

For starters, the Neanderthals from Spain had completely different diets from their Belgium counterparts.

Neanderthals, regarded as simpletons who survived with the bare minimum, chowed on different foods that were determined by the region they lived in, according to the study.

An analysis of DNA from tooth plaque of Neanderthals revealed more insight into their lifestyle and behavior.

Just veggies in Spain

The pair of Neanderthals from El Sidrón Cave in Spain led what appears to have been a vegetarian lifestyle. A study of their dental plaque revealed they dined on mushrooms, moss and pine nuts -- with no meat.

They were not necessarily vegetarians by choice, however. It was more likely a product of their environment.

The Neanderthals in that region lived in dense forests with no animals, according to Alan Cooper, co-author of the study and professor at the University of Adelaide in Australia.

But the more surprising finding was that one of the two Neanderthals in Spain appeared to have used plants to treat his ailments.

The young man had a nasty tooth abscess, bad diarrhea and appeared to be self-medicating, Cooper said.

Plaque from his teeth showed he was eating poplar, which contains the active ingredient of aspirin. The plaque also had a natural form of the antibiotic penicillin that was not found in the other specimens, he said.

"Apparently, Neanderthals possessed a good knowledge of medicinal plants and their various anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties ..." Cooper said in a news release.

"The use of antibiotics would be very surprising, as this is more than 40,000 years before we developed penicillin."

The findings paint a different image of Neanderthals, who have long been associated with a simple existence.

However, Cooper cautioned, he could also have eaten the plants without knowing of their medicinal qualities.

Meat in Belgium

Unlike the Neanderthals from Spain, their counterparts from Spy Cave, Belgium, were feasting on more than just vegetables.

Their meals comprised of rhinoceros and European wild sheep, supplemented with wild mushrooms, according to Cooper.

"We found that the Neanderthals from Spy Cave consumed woolly rhinoceros and European wild sheep, supplemented with wild mushrooms," Cooper said. "Those from El Sidrón Cave on the other hand showed no evidence for meat consumption... showing quite different lifestyles between the two groups."

The samples used range from between 42,000 to 50,000 years old, making them the oldest dental plaque to be genetically analyzed, according to Cooper.