FDA investigating after two deaths linked to listeria in cheese

(CNN) The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery. Two deaths and six hospitalizations have been reported since September 1 in Connecticut, Florida, New York and Vermont.

Listeriosis is a serious infection generally caused by contaminated food and is particularly dangerous to pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Vulto Creamery announced a recall of its Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie and Willowemoc soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses on Tuesday. The cheeses had been distributed nationwide, with most selling in the Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states; California; Chicago; Portland, Oregon; and the District of Columbia.

Consumers should not eat the recalled soft raw milk cheeses. Restaurants and retailers have also been warned against serving or selling these products.

The FDA, working with the CDC and public health officials in several states, found laboratory evidence indicating that the outbreak probably began at Vulto Creamery of Walton, New York.

