Take a tour of the 2018 Russia World Cup stadiums

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg – The city of St. Petersburg's new stadium was built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand. Designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship, the St. Petersburg stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 15 degrees Fahrenheit all year around.

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums St. Petersburg Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stages, final

World Cup: Group stages, last 16, semifinal, third place playoff

Legacy: The 68,000-seater will reassume its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007/08 UEFA Cup winner Zenit St. Petersburg.

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Ekaterinburg Stadium, Yekaterinburg – Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium will retain the original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands. Hide Caption 3 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Ekaterinburg Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stages

Legacy: FC Ural, one of the country's oldest clubs, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad – Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the Kaliningrad Stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena. Hide Caption 5 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kaliningrad Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stages

Legacy: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity substantially reduced and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river. Hide Caption 6 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don – The varying heights of the stands in the Rostov Arena will allow spectators to take in not just the match action, but views of the city outside. Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia, summer temperatures in Rostov-on-Don typically exceed 68 F. Hide Caption 7 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Rostov Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16

Legacy: As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures. Hide Caption 8 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Fisht Stadium, Sochi – The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament. Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit. Hide Caption 9 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Fisht Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stages, semi-finals

World Cup: Group stages, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The 47,700-capacity Fisht stadium will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow – It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones. Now the Luzhniki Stadium is being refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical façade. Hide Caption 11 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Luzhniki Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stages, last 16, semifinal, final

Legacy: The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Volgograd Arena, Volgograd – Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial, the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium (pictured) and feature an open lattice exterior structure taking the form of a truncated cone. Hide Caption 13 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Volgograd Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stages

Legacy: Home to third-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Spartak Stadium, Moscow – Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the "people's team" which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater Spartak Stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena's façade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak Moscow's logo, which change color when the Russian national side come calling.

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Spartak Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stages, third-place playoff

World Cup: Round of 16

Legacy: As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and Russian national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod – Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena will built close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral and have views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin. Hide Caption 17 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Nizhny Novgorod Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stages, round of 16, Quarterfinals

Legacy: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. Instead, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016.

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Samara Arena, Samara – Set to be constructed in a region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater Samara Arena will resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up. Hide Caption 19 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Samara Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stages, last 16, quarterfinal

Legacy: The 44,918-capacity Samara Stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian Premier League side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara. Hide Caption 20 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Mordovia Arena, Saransk – Set to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on Saransk's 44,442-seater Mordovia Arena began in 2010 on the 1000th anniversary of the Mordovian people's unification with Russia's other ethnic groups. Hide Caption 21 of 24

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Mordovia Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stages

Legacy: With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities; after the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will henceforth be the home of second-tier side FC Mordovia.

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kazan Arena, Kazan – Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, the stadium is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world. Hide Caption 23 of 24