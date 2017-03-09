Russia denies deploying cruise missile in treaty breach

Story highlights Russia sticks to international obligations, even against its interests, Kremlin spokesman says

US Gen. Paul Selva says Russia violated the "spirit and intent" of the 1987 INF Treaty

Moscow (CNN) Russia rejects claims it has deployed a cruise missile in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

"Russia has been, remains and will remain committed to all international obligations, including those arising from the INF Treaty," Peskov said.

"I want to remind you of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's words about the fact that Russia sticks to the international obligations, even if in situations where sometimes it doesn't correspond to Russia's interests. Russia still remains committed to its obligations, so we disagree and reject any accusations on this point."

JUST WATCHED The Cold War: Then and now Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Cold War: Then and now 01:40

Peskov was responding to an allegation from Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, in testimony Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee.

Selva told the committee that Russia had violated the "spirit and intent" of the 1987 INF Treaty with a land-based cruise missile deployment.

Read More