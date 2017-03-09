Story highlights Suspect appears to have mental problems, police say

Police believe the suspect acted alone

(CNN) A man who injured seven people with an ax at a train station in Dusseldorf has been arrested, German police said.

Police described the suspect, who lives in nearby Wuppertal, as "a 36-year-old man from the former Yugoslavia."

He "obviously has mental problems," Dusseldorf police said in a statement.

Of the seven people wounded in the Thursday night attack, three suffered severe injuries. Two women were among the injured.

Police believe the suspect acted alone.

Read More