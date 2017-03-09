Story highlights Police say five people were injured

A suspect was injured as the person tried to get away, police say

(CNN) Five people were injured, one severely, in an ax attack Thursday at Dusseldorf's main train station, police said.

No one was killed, a police spokesman said.

"A suspect tried to flee and was injured as well," said an unnamed spokesman who briefed reporters. Two women were among the injured.

One person was arrested but police didn't identify the suspect.

Police are investigating whether other people were involved in the attack.

Read More