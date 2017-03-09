Breaking News

Notorious B.I.G.'s legacy still hypnotizes 20 years after his death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:58 AM ET, Thu March 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The death of rapper Christopher Wallace, known professionally as the Notorious B.I.G. and Biggie Smalls, has never been solved. Wallace was killed in March 1997 in Los Angeles when someone opened fire on his vehicle.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
The death of rapper Christopher Wallace, known professionally as the Notorious B.I.G. and Biggie Smalls, has never been solved. Wallace was killed in March 1997 in Los Angeles when someone opened fire on his vehicle.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Actor Michael Jace, right, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of his wife, April. Jace appeared in several movies and was a regular on the hit FX show &quot;The Shield.&quot;
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
Actor Michael Jace, right, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of his wife, April. Jace appeared in several movies and was a regular on the hit FX show "The Shield."
Hide Caption
2 of 13
In 1958, a then-14-year-old Cheryl Crane, daughter of actress Lana Turner, stabbed her mother&#39;s boyfriend, Johnny Stompanato. Crane told police that Stompanato, who had ties to organized crime, had threatened her mother with a knife. Here, Crane is shown with three unidentified men at the time of her trial, which resulted in a ruling of justifiable homicide.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
In 1958, a then-14-year-old Cheryl Crane, daughter of actress Lana Turner, stabbed her mother's boyfriend, Johnny Stompanato. Crane told police that Stompanato, who had ties to organized crime, had threatened her mother with a knife. Here, Crane is shown with three unidentified men at the time of her trial, which resulted in a ruling of justifiable homicide.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Vladimir &quot;Spider&quot; Sabich was an alpine ski racer who died in March 1976 after being shot by his girlfriend, singer and actress Claudine Longet. Longet was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to 30 days in jail. She married her defense attorney, Ron Austin, in 1986.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
Vladimir "Spider" Sabich was an alpine ski racer who died in March 1976 after being shot by his girlfriend, singer and actress Claudine Longet. Longet was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to 30 days in jail. She married her defense attorney, Ron Austin, in 1986.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
John Lennon -- seen here in 1969 with his wife, Yoko Ono -- was shot and killed in December 1980 outside of his apartment building in New York by Mark David Chapman. Chapman remains jailed.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
John Lennon -- seen here in 1969 with his wife, Yoko Ono -- was shot and killed in December 1980 outside of his apartment building in New York by Mark David Chapman. Chapman remains jailed.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Probably one of the most famous cases ever involving a celebrity, O.J. Simpson, center, was arrested for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Here he confers with attorneys Johnnie Cochran, left, and Robert Shapiro during a hearing in 1995. Simpson&#39;s friend Robert Kardashian stands behind him. Simpson, a former pro football player, was acquitted in the criminal case.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
Probably one of the most famous cases ever involving a celebrity, O.J. Simpson, center, was arrested for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Here he confers with attorneys Johnnie Cochran, left, and Robert Shapiro during a hearing in 1995. Simpson's friend Robert Kardashian stands behind him. Simpson, a former pro football player, was acquitted in the criminal case.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
The murder of rapper Tupac Shakur remains unsolved. Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in September 1996.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
The murder of rapper Tupac Shakur remains unsolved. Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in September 1996.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
The marriage of &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; star Phil Hartman and wife Brynn ended tragically in 1998 after she shot him to death in their bed and then took her own life.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
The marriage of "Saturday Night Live" star Phil Hartman and wife Brynn ended tragically in 1998 after she shot him to death in their bed and then took her own life.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Sean Combs, then known as &quot;Puffy,&quot; is flanked by security and court guards as he leaves the first day of his trial in January 2001 in New York. The rapper/producer was charged in connection with a 1999 shooting in a New York nightclub. He was found not guilty of all charges.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
Sean Combs, then known as "Puffy," is flanked by security and court guards as he leaves the first day of his trial in January 2001 in New York. The rapper/producer was charged in connection with a 1999 shooting in a New York nightclub. He was found not guilty of all charges.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Actor Robert Blake is found not guilty of murdering his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, in 2005 in Van Nuys, California. Bakley was shot in the head while sitting in the couple&#39;s vehicle.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
Actor Robert Blake is found not guilty of murdering his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, in 2005 in Van Nuys, California. Bakley was shot in the head while sitting in the couple's vehicle.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Music impresario Phil Spector, left, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/05/29/spector.sentencing/&quot;&gt;was sentenced to 19 years to life in 2009 for the shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
Music impresario Phil Spector, left, was sentenced to 19 years to life in 2009 for the shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
William Balfour was arrested in December 2008 and charged in the murders of the mother, brother and nephew of Oscar-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson. He was found guilty in 2012 and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20614481,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;received three life sentences. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
William Balfour was arrested in December 2008 and charged in the murders of the mother, brother and nephew of Oscar-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson. He was found guilty in 2012 and received three life sentences.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Tim Lambesis, lead singer of the metal band As I Lay Dying, was charged in May 2013 with trying to hire an undercover cop to have his wife killed. He pleaded guilty and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/tim-lambesis-sentenced-to-six-years-in-jail-for-murder-for-hire-plot-20140516&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was sentenced in 2014 to six years in prison&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Shocking showbiz crimes
Tim Lambesis, lead singer of the metal band As I Lay Dying, was charged in May 2013 with trying to hire an undercover cop to have his wife killed. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2014 to six years in prison.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
06 shocking hollywood crimes RESTRICTED01 shocking hollywood crimes04 shocking hollywood crimes05 shocking hollywood crimes03 shocking hollywood crimes10 shocking hollywood crimes07 shocking hollywood crimes RESTRICTED08 shocking hollywood crimes RESTRICTED09 shocking hollywood crimes12 shocking hollywood crimes13 shocking hollywood crimes11 shocking hollywood crimes02 shocking hollywood crimes

Story highlights

  • Wallace was killed March 9, 1997
  • He remains a beloved rap figure

(CNN)If only it were just a dream.

On March 9, 1997, rapper Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace was shot and killed. Twenty years later, the hip hop legend's murder remains unsolved but his music remains just as relevant.
Working from Wallace's vault, singer Faith Evans, who was married to Wallace at the time of his death, has recorded an album of duets with the rapper titled "The King & I."
    The 25-track project, which Evans has worked on for more than two years, releases in May and features contributions from Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Lil' Cease and Lil' Kim.
    "[His music] is still just as impactful, as if he were this new, dope rapper from Brooklyn, now," Evans told CNN in a recent interview. "Something about his word play, his confidence, he was pretty witty and he was intelligent. It's absolutely timeless."
    Read More

    One more chance

    Evans and Wallace met at a photo shoot in 1994 and they married just nine days later.
    Evans was a studio singer who rose to become the first lady of Bad Boy Records. Wallace -- also known as Biggie -- was the biggest star on the label, owned by his close friend Sean "Diddy" Combs.
    Faith Evans and Christopher Wallace
    Faith Evans and Christopher Wallace
    Evans and Wallace had a passionate but tumultuous relationship.
    The pair were estranged when she gave birth to his son, Christopher "C.J." Wallace, Jr., a few months before Wallace was killed.
    Their son C.J. is now also in the music industry, but Evans said he hasn't heard the entire album yet and declined to be on a single.
    "I think it may have been a little bit to heavy for him emotionally," she said.
    Speaking with Evans, it's evident her love for her late husband endures.
    "He could make anything into a joke," she said. "I think that's why it's hard for me to stay mad at him."
    Faith Evans performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour in 2016.
    Faith Evans performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour in 2016.

    Mo Money Mo Problems

    On the night of his murder, Wallace was leaving an industry party in Los Angeles when his vehicle came under fire.
    His death came just six months after rapper Tupac Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas. The two superstars were symbols of the East Coast-West Coast hip hop rivalry, which pitted Shakur's recording label, Death Row Records, against Wallace's.
    Shakur's murder also remains unsolved.
    Notorious B.I.G. (left), was killed six months after Tupac Shakur (right).
    Notorious B.I.G. (left), was killed six months after Tupac Shakur (right).
    "Luke Cage" showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker interviewed Wallace two days before he died for Vibe magazine -- in what would become the rapper's final print interview.
    Coker told CNN he often thinks about the circumstances surrounding Wallace's death.
    "He was supposed to catch a flight that night to go to London," Coker said.
    But, according to Coker, Wallace decided not to go at the last minute.
    &quot;Luke Cage&quot; executive producer Cheo Hodari Coker.
    "Luke Cage" executive producer Cheo Hodari Coker.
    What the two discussed during the interview became the cornerstone of Coker's book "Unbelievable: The Life, Death, and Afterlife of the Notorious B.I.G." (The book was later adapted for the film "Notorious.")

    Life after Death

    Though Wallace was known for spitting easy lyrics, he also loved acting and was thrilled by an appearance he made in 1995 on the sitcom "Martin," according to Evans.
    Coker said Wallace would have been a natural to play the complicated villain Cornel "Cottonmouth" Stokes on "Luke Cage," (The role is played by Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali.)
    "That would have been what I would have written for him [Wallace], where you have that dichotomy of being a gangster and having a deep sensitivity," Coker said. "That was him."
    "A lot of that dichotomy of Cottonmouth's personality, which wasn't in the comic that we kind of imbued in the character, was very much influenced by Chris," Coker added.
    Mahershala Ali (right) as Cornell &#39;Cottonmouth&#39; Stokes on &quot;Luke Cage&quot;
    Mahershala Ali (right) as Cornell 'Cottonmouth' Stokes on "Luke Cage"
    If Wallace were still alive, Evans said she imagines he'd be involved in both TV and film. But always, she said, there would be music.
    "He definitely would have still been making records," Evans said. "And who knows what else."