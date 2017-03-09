Story highlights Nicole Kidman's Oscars clapping went viral and now she's responding

(CNN) Nicole Kidman has a great explanation for her self-described "awkward" clapping at last month's Academy Awards.

The actress was captured on camera clumsily attempting to clap during the ceremony and folks on social media noticed.

One viewer tweeted: "Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?!"

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC — Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

According Kidman, the 119-carat diamond ring she was wearing made applause a challenge.

"It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own," she said on "Kyle and Jackie O Show." "It was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it. It's like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?"

