'Kong: Skull Island' is bigger, not better

(CNN) After fairly dutiful remakes in 1976 and 2005, "King Kong" gets a somewhat more creative makeover with "Kong: Skull Island." Yet this attempt to launch a new franchise of creature features suffers from a weak script and uninspired design, yielding a net result closer to "Kong: Numbskull Island."

Admittedly, nobody expects oodles of logic from this sort of exercise, and "Skull Island" does earn points for the economy of its structure. Departing from the original story's hook of bringing Kong to civilization (with disastrous results), the action here takes place almost entirely on the hidden South Pacific island where he reigns, the alpha male amid a host of fantastic beasts.

What ensues, however, is a strange mash-up of monster and war movies. Setting the story in 1973, in the closing days of the Vietnam war, also adds an underlying "Apocalypse Now" riff to the proceedings, certainly in terms of the musical soundtrack.

"Kong" assembles a pretty impressive cast, only to leave them slumming, basically handcuffed by the periodically groan-inducing dialogue.

Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson ostensibly star -- him as an intrepid adventurer recruited to lead the perilous expedition, her as a war photographer, happily spared the usual damsel in distress shrieking while being held in a giant palm.

