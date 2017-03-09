(CNN) HBO has finally announced the premiere date for "Game of Thrones" Season 7, much to the relief of the show's followers who lit Twitter on fire after tuning into a glitch-filled Facebook Live.

The new season will premiere July 16.

The announcement came after a bumpy attempt to make the premiere date reveal a bit of an event.

The great war is here. #GoTS7 premieres 7.16. pic.twitter.com/1Jna10kNuQ — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 9, 2017

HBO had arranged to break the news during a Facebook Live on Thursday afternoon.

Eager fans who tuned in were greeted by a block of ice and instructed to leave comments -- specifically the word "fire" -- in order to melt the ice and reveal the premiere date.