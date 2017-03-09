Ed Sheeran's record-breaking week

Story highlights Ed Sheeran has broken records on Spotify and YouTube this week following the release of his new album

Sheeran also announced a new tour

(CNN) Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" is multiplying the singer's good fortune.

In just a few days since the album's debut, the British crooner is breaking more records than hearts.

Spotify is the latest to brag about stats: Since its release on March 3, Sheeran's album, pronounced "Divide," has surpassed the previous record for most first week of streams.

"Divide" has been streamed 273 million times as of the end of Tuesday, the company said.

The Weeknd previously held the record after "Starboy" wracked up 223 million streams in seven days following its November release.