CNN 10 - March 10, 2017

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What is the name of the legislative body of 3,000 politicians who recently gathered in Beijing, China for their annual meeting?

2. What company says its active users total more than 1.8 billion people every month?

3. What country, whose immigrants and refugees were suspended from entering the U.S. under a previous executive order, is not restricted in the new order?

4. Why was the start of this year's Iditarod race moved from Anchorage, Alaska to Fairbanks?

5. When a country's gross domestic product (GDP) decreases for two consecutive quarters, the nation's economy is said to be in what?

6. What is the largest country in the Southern Hemisphere?

7. What kind of weapon is both used and targeted by a THAAD system?

8. International Women's Day, which remembers the progress made and obstacles faced by women, is held annually on what date?

9. A study recently published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine linked increased social media use with what feeling?

10. Members of what branch of the U.S. military are reportedly on the ground in Syria and preparing to support an assault on the city of Raqqa?

TRANSCRIPT

