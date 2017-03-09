Judgment day for South Korea's President Park Geun-hye

Story highlights Court ruling will be televised live

Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans had taken to the streets

(CNN) South Korea's Constitutional Court will rule on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment Friday.

The country's parliament impeached Park in December, and she was stripped of her presidential powers pending the court's judgment.

The ruling is expected to be televised live and takes place 11 a.m. (9 p.m. ET).

If the decision to impeach her is upheld, an election for her replacement must be held within 60 days.

Police issued the "Gabho" emergency order in Seoul ahead of Friday's announcement, the highest level possible.