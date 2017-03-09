Story highlights Court votes 8-0 to uphold impeachment; election to be held within 60 days

Park impeached by lawmakers last year following scandal involving her unofficial adviser

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld a decision by the country's National Assembly to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

The decision was unanimous, with all eight judges on the court voting to remove Park, the country's first female president, from office.

Park is the first South Korean President to be impeached. An election for her replacement must be held within 60 days.

The decision was announced by Justice Lee Jung-mi in a live, national broadcast.

Police issued the "Gabho" emergency order in Seoul ahead of Friday's announcement, the highest level possible.