Two Malaysian UN staff held in North Korea allowed to leave

Story highlights North Korea and Malaysia banned each other's citizens from leaving their countries Tuesday

The diplomatic conflict is linked to the death of Kim Jong Nam

(CNN) Two Malaysians have left Pyongyang two days after North Korea said no Malaysians would be allowed to leave amid a diplomatic row between the two countries.

A man and a woman working for the World Food Programme arrived in Beijing Thursday, according to a United Nations spokeswoman.

They were among 11 Malaysian citizens who became trapped in the country after North Korea announced a ban on Malaysian departures. They included four embassy staffers and their family members.

Kuala Lumpur quickly announced its own ban to stop North Koreans leaving Malaysia. Officials declined to say how many North Koreans were inside the country.

Relations between Malaysia and North Korea have deteriorated since the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on February 13.

