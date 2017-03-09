(CNN) Ukrainian dancer Sergei Polunin points at the word "Natasha" tattooed across the top of his hand.

"Natasha is this amazing ballet dancer, she's a star. I did her initials," he says. "It's a person who I loved ... We had fights, and I tried to take her name off."

Tattoos are dotted across the 27-year-old's lean body like points on a map, each representing a specific memory, person or phase of life.

"When you are low, you do tattoos and it gives you adrenaline for a couple of days and you're happy," Polunin says of his "addiction."

