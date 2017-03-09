Professional snake hunters to take aim in the Everglades

Story highlights After struggling to cull the invasive Burmese python, Florida officials are striking back

The agency is hiring 25 professional snake hunters to kill the pythons

(CNN) Enough is enough with the Burmese pythons. It's time to call in the professionals.

The $175,000 pilot project would last for two months and employ experts to track the pythons -- the hardest part of hunting them -- and kill them.

Hunters would earn $50 for pythons up to 4 feet long, plus $25 for each additional foot. They'd get an extra $100 per python found guarding nests with eggs.

