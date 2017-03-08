Breaking News

Iconic arch seen in 'Game of Thrones' collapses

By Stephanie Gallman, CNN

Updated 5:57 AM ET, Thu March 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • The arch had been cut off from foot traffic, but eventually succumbed to the elements
  • The Azure Window was the 'most photographed' feature in the islands

(CNN)An iconic, natural arch featured in films and television series including "Clash of the Titans," "The Odyssey," and "Game of Thrones," has collapsed.

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced the arch's collapse on Twitter onTuesday, saying "I have just been informed that the beautiful Tieqa tad-Dwerja in #Gozo has collapsed. Updates soon."
Known as the Azure Window, the limestone arch stood on Malta's Gozo island and served as a picture frame for photographers wanting to capture the sunset over the waters of the Mediterranean. It was "easily the most photographed vista of the islands," according to visitmalta.com.
    Steps had been taken by the government to preserve the arch, and visitors had been prohibited from climbing on the arch or swimming beneath it.
    According to Muscat, however, the landmark was always expected to be "hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion."
    Read More
    "That sad day arrived," Muscat tweeted.
    He later tweeted a picture of the site without the arch, "#Dwejra #AzureWindow site today. Picture by @Armed_Forces_MT."
    This avenue of 18th-century beech trees in Stranocum, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, was the setting for a classic scene in &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; season two, when Ayra Stark flees King&#39;s Landing disguised as a boy.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    The Dark Hedges (Northern Ireland, UK)This avenue of 18th-century beech trees in Stranocum, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, was the setting for a classic scene in "Game of Thrones" season two, when Ayra Stark flees King's Landing disguised as a boy.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    Northern Ireland continues to be a key filming location for &quot;Game of Thrones.&quot; Some of the action in season 5 takes place in the shadow of Binevenagh Mountain, County Londonderry.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Binevenagh Mountain (Northern Ireland, UK)Northern Ireland continues to be a key filming location for "Game of Thrones." Some of the action in season 5 takes place in the shadow of Binevenagh Mountain, County Londonderry.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    The rugged coastline of Strangford is a regular destination for GoT crews, doubling for Westeros. It&#39;s where much of the filming around the fictional Winterfell castle takes place.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Strangford (Northern Ireland, UK)The rugged coastline of Strangford is a regular destination for GoT crews, doubling for Westeros. It's where much of the filming around the fictional Winterfell castle takes place.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    This beautiful woodland in Northern Ireland&#39;s County Down appears in the first ever episode of season one. It&#39;s also used for hunting scenes in other episodes.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Tollymore Forest (Northern Ireland, UK)This beautiful woodland in Northern Ireland's County Down appears in the first ever episode of season one. It's also used for hunting scenes in other episodes.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    This windswept stretch of coastline appears in &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; as Dragonstone, a place of flaming ceremonies in honor of old gods.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Downhill Beach (Northern Ireland, UK)This windswept stretch of coastline appears in "Game of Thrones" as Dragonstone, a place of flaming ceremonies in honor of old gods.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    The caves at Cushendun make an appearance in GoT season two. It&#39;s where Melisandre gives birth to a disturbing shadow baby.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Cushenden (Northern Ireland, UK)The caves at Cushendun make an appearance in GoT season two. It's where Melisandre gives birth to a disturbing shadow baby.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    This small Spanish town east of Seville hasn&#39;t been featured on any major tourist trails until recently. Series five uses its ancient bullring to portray the Arena of Meereen. Osuna&#39;s appearance is expected to bring unprecedented visitor numbers.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Osuna (Spain)This small Spanish town east of Seville hasn't been featured on any major tourist trails until recently. Series five uses its ancient bullring to portray the Arena of Meereen. Osuna's appearance is expected to bring unprecedented visitor numbers.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    The elegant gardens and hallways of the Moorish royal palace in the center of the Spanish city of Seville form another series five newcomer. It&#39;s thought the sprawling Real Alcazar will double as the Water Gardens of Dorne, the summer residence of House Martell.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Real Alcazar palace (Seville, Spain)The elegant gardens and hallways of the Moorish royal palace in the center of the Spanish city of Seville form another series five newcomer. It's thought the sprawling Real Alcazar will double as the Water Gardens of Dorne, the summer residence of House Martell.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    This 247-meter-long bridge built by Roman troops more than 2,000 years ago in Cordoba, Spain, makes an appearance in series five as the Long Bridge of Volantis.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Roman Bridge (Corboda, Spain)This 247-meter-long bridge built by Roman troops more than 2,000 years ago in Cordoba, Spain, makes an appearance in series five as the Long Bridge of Volantis.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    This natural limestone arch on the coast of the Maltese island of Gozo was used as the backdrop for the wedding between Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in season one. Sadly, it collapsed into the sea following a storm in March 2017.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Azure Window (Gozo, Malta)This natural limestone arch on the coast of the Maltese island of Gozo was used as the backdrop for the wedding between Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in season one. Sadly, it collapsed into the sea following a storm in March 2017.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    Morocco has hosted extensive filming ahead of season five, with crews returning to previously used locations such Ouarzazate. In this scene from the third series Daenerys Targaryen is living in exile in the Free Cities.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Ouarzazate (Morocco)Morocco has hosted extensive filming ahead of season five, with crews returning to previously used locations such Ouarzazate. In this scene from the third series Daenerys Targaryen is living in exile in the Free Cities.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    Like Northern Ireland, Croatia has proved a mainstay for &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; production crews. The Dalmatian Coast city provides locations for Quarth and King&#39;s Landing.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Dubrovnik (Croatia)Like Northern Ireland, Croatia has proved a mainstay for "Game of Thrones" production crews. The Dalmatian Coast city provides locations for Quarth and King's Landing.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    Another GoT regular, Iceland has provided numerous backdrops. Vatnajökull glacier, in the country&#39;s southwest, stars as the uncharted land Beyond the Wall in Westeros.
    Photos: The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
    Vatnajökull glacier (Iceland)Another GoT regular, Iceland has provided numerous backdrops. Vatnajökull glacier, in the country's southwest, stars as the uncharted land Beyond the Wall in Westeros.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    Game of Thrones 6Game of Thrones 5Game of Thrones 4Game of Thrones 2Game of Thrones 1Game of Thrones 3Game of Thrones 10Game of Thrones 11Game of Thrones 7Game of Thrones 9Game of Thrones MoroccoCroatia - DubrovnikGame of thrones 15