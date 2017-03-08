The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
The Dark Hedges (Northern Ireland, UK) – This avenue of 18th-century beech trees in Stranocum, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, was the setting for a classic scene in "Game of Thrones" season two, when Ayra Stark flees King's Landing disguised as a boy.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Binevenagh Mountain (Northern Ireland, UK) – Northern Ireland continues to be a key filming location for "Game of Thrones." Some of the action in season 5 takes place in the shadow of Binevenagh Mountain, County Londonderry.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Strangford (Northern Ireland, UK) – The rugged coastline of Strangford is a regular destination for GoT crews, doubling for Westeros. It's where much of the filming around the fictional Winterfell castle takes place.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Tollymore Forest (Northern Ireland, UK) – This beautiful woodland in Northern Ireland's County Down appears in the first ever episode of season one. It's also used for hunting scenes in other episodes.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Downhill Beach (Northern Ireland, UK) – This windswept stretch of coastline appears in "Game of Thrones" as Dragonstone, a place of flaming ceremonies in honor of old gods.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Cushenden (Northern Ireland, UK) – The caves at Cushendun make an appearance in GoT season two. It's where Melisandre gives birth to a disturbing shadow baby.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Osuna (Spain) – This small Spanish town east of Seville hasn't been featured on any major tourist trails until recently. Series five uses its ancient bullring to portray the Arena of Meereen. Osuna's appearance is expected to bring unprecedented visitor numbers.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Real Alcazar palace (Seville, Spain) – The elegant gardens and hallways of the Moorish royal palace in the center of the Spanish city of Seville form another series five newcomer. It's thought the sprawling Real Alcazar will double as the Water Gardens of Dorne, the summer residence of House Martell.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Roman Bridge (Corboda, Spain) – This 247-meter-long bridge built by Roman troops more than 2,000 years ago in Cordoba, Spain, makes an appearance in series five as the Long Bridge of Volantis.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Azure Window (Gozo, Malta) – This natural limestone arch on the coast of the Maltese island of Gozo was used as the backdrop for the wedding between Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in season one. Sadly, it collapsed into the sea following a storm in March 2017.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Ouarzazate (Morocco) – Morocco has hosted extensive filming ahead of season five, with crews returning to previously used locations such Ouarzazate. In this scene from the third series Daenerys Targaryen is living in exile in the Free Cities.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Dubrovnik (Croatia) – Like Northern Ireland, Croatia has proved a mainstay for "Game of Thrones" production crews. The Dalmatian Coast city provides locations for Quarth and King's Landing.
The hottest thing on Game of Thrones: The scenery
Vatnajökull glacier (Iceland) – Another GoT regular, Iceland has provided numerous backdrops. Vatnajökull glacier, in the country's southwest, stars as the uncharted land Beyond the Wall in Westeros.