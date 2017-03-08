(CNN) The world is joining the call for action on International Women's Day, with various events planned Wednesday.

Here are some ways people are marking the day that honors women worldwide:

Marches, calls to action

-- In New York, actress Anne Hathaway, a global goodwill ambassador to the United Nations, will deliver a keynote address at the world body.

-- Crowds will gather for "A Day Without a Woman" march" at 12 p.m. at a corner of Central Park while others will head over to Trump Tower in protest of the President's policies.

-- Not to be left out, women in the nation's capital will have a "Resist Trump" protest as well, starting at 11 a.m.

-- House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats will honor the importance of women at 12:30 p.m. in DC. Another rally will call for an end to workplace violence and harassment, and to promote pay equality.

-- Hillary Clinton and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan will be honored by Vital Voices at the Kennedy Center in DC for their work to help women and girls.

-- In San Francisco, crowds will gather at 1 p.m. for a rally outside city hall. People will also gather at city hall for a "Day Without a Woman" rally at 3 p.m.

-- In Ireland, thousands are expected to use the annual event to protest abortion laws in Dublin.

-- In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Theresa May will host an event to mark the day. "I am delighted to be hosting a reception for women and men at Downing Street today to celebrate" International Women's Day," she tweeted.

-- Marches will also be held Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland.

-- The Canadian city of Toronto will host events to celebrate the day Saturday.

-- Tokyo had a #BeBoldForChange day Tuesday.

Wear red

Others are calling for both men and women to wear red in solidarity with women worldwide.

Call, smile

-- Organizers are urging supporters to call senators and demand support for women's rights.

-- Others are calling for simple forms of acknowledgment such as smiling at a fellow woman on the streets.

at the very least tomorrow, meet the eyes of another woman on the street, smile, and remind yourself you are powerful. #adaywithoutwomen — Katie Aselton (@duplaselton) March 8, 2017

"Day Without a Woman"

The national strike movement, a "Day Without a Woman," on Wednesday coincides with International Women's Day. It aims to draw attention to inequities working women face compared to men, from wage disparity to harassment to job insecurity.

Organizers are also urging women to avoid shopping for the day -- unless they are spending money at businesses owned by minorities and women.

Not everyone will be joining the protesters. Some women say they can't afford to take a day off for "A Day without a Woman," which is part of the day's tribute.

The #adaywithoutwomen protestors should check their privilege. Many women have a family to feed and can't afford a day off. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 8, 2017

Some women will take a day off work to highlight the role of women. But not everyone is applauding.

"The #adaywithoutwomen protestors should check their privilege. Many women have a family to feed and can't afford a day off," Kassy Dillon tweeted.

Organizers are also urging women to avoid shopping for the day -- unless they are spending money at businesses owned by minorities and women.