(CNN) The world is joining the call for action on International Women's Day, with various events planned Wednesday.

This year's theme is #BeBoldForChange, and calls for a more inclusive world.

Here are some ways people are marking the day that honors women worldwide:

Marches, calls to action

-- In New York, actress Anne Hathaway, a global goodwill ambassador to the United Nations, will deliver a keynote address at the world body.

-- Crowds will gather for "A Day Without a Woman" march" at 12 p.m. at a corner of Central Park while others will head over to Trump Tower in protest of the President's policies.

-- Not to be left out, women in the nation's capital will have "Resist Trump" protest as well, starting at 11 a.m.

-- House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats will honor the importance of women at 12:30 p.m. in DC. Another rally will call for an end to workplace violence and harassment, and to promote pay equality.

-- Hillary Clinton and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan will be honored by Vital Voices at the Kennedy Center in DC for their work to help women and girls.

-- On the West Coast, crowds will gather at 1 p.m. for a rally outside city hall in San Francisco.

-- Two hours later, crowds will gather for a "Day Without a Woman" rally at San Francisco's City Hall at 3 p.m.

-- In Ireland, thousands are expected to use the annual event to protest abortion laws in Dublin.

Money talks

The event will not be limited to marches. Organizers are also urging women to avoid shopping for the day -- unless they are spending money at businesses owned by minorities and women.

Wear red

Others are calling for both men and women to wear red in solidarity with women worldwide.

Call, smile

-- Organizers are urging supporters to call senators and demand support for women's rights.

-- Others are calling for simple forms of acknowledgment such as smiling at a fellow woman on the streets.

at the very least tomorrow, meet the eyes of another woman on the street, smile, and remind yourself you are powerful. #adaywithoutwomen — Katie Aselton (@duplaselton) March 8, 2017

Not everyone will be joining the protesters. Some women say they can't afford to take a day off for "A Day without a Woman," which is part of the day's tribute. Some women will take a day off work to highlight the role of women, and not everyone is applauding.

The #adaywithoutwomen protestors should check their privilege. Many women have a family to feed and can't afford a day off. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 8, 2017