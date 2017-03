Demonstrators rally in Melbourne, Australia, for International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8. Events have been scheduled around the world to celebrate women's accomplishments and to call attention to women's issues.

Photos: International Women's Day

Members of a Philippine women's group face off against female police officers as they shout anti-American slogans near the US Embassy in Manila. During this year's International Women's Day marches, protesters have turned out to voice disagreement with President Donald Trump's policies and rhetoric, especially regarding women's issues.