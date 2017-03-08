(CNN) Lady Liberty is one of the United States' most famous symbols. But this female personification of freedom and hope stands virtually alone in a sea of male-centered monuments that dot the American landscape.

The relative lack of women represented in landmarks, public sculptures and street names has spurred a wave of efforts -- from congressional commissions to individual initiatives -- trying to bring about change.

"It's abysmal and it is going to change, because people will gradually be encouraged to think how they want to honor women in their own community," says Pam Elam, president of the Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Statue Fund

The Harriet Tubman memorial sculpture in Harlem.

This sentiment comes as millions observe International Women's Day on Wednesday.

Elam's organization advocates placing a statue of the two women's rights pioneers in New York City's iconic Central Park, which in its 164 years has erected 23 statues honoring men and none honoring real women (Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland, alas, never existed).

Of the almost 200 full-sized figurative statues in the entire New York City area, NYC Parks says only four represent real women. In 2015, Commissioner Mitchell Silver gave both his approval and blessing for Elam's project.

A spotlight on women achievements

Elam is part of a larger movement aiming for change across the country.

In Washington, the American Museum of Women's History Congressional Commission has presented a study conducted over 18 months.

"After studying all the very rich history that women have been part of, there is just no entity out there right now that is doing a complete job," says Jane Abraham, the commission chair. "Women have played major roles in the mosaic of our country and those should be taught and illuminated."

Aviator Amelia Earhart

Perhaps the most successful campaign thus far belongs to Lynette Long of Miami Beach, Florida, whose nine-year effort is now bearing fruit in the form of an Amelia Earhart sculpture in the Capitol's National Statuary Hall.

Long wrote her first op-ed on underrepresentation of women in the early 1990s, when she went to the post office and there were hardly any stamps of women. She said it was the "unbelievable sexism" of the 2008 election campaign that drove her to establish Equal Visibility Everywhere, a group dedicated to achieving gender parity in the symbols and icons of the United States.

An educator, psychologist and author of mathematics books, Long has always been following the numbers. "Statuary Hall gets three to five million visitors a year, it's on TV all the time, it gets more visibility than any museum in Washington and it's a symbol of our nation and history," she says.

There are currently 100 statues in Statuary Hall, two for each state, and only nine depict women. Earhart, the famous 1930s aviator, is going to be the 10th and is under construction, representing Kansas, Long said.

Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women To give notable women their rightful place in history, teen activists from SPARK Movement collaborated with Google's Field Trip app to highlight locations of significance in the lives of accomplished women. For Dancer Janet Collins (1917-2003), it's New York's Metropolitan Opera, where she become the company's first African-American prima ballerina. Click through the gallery to learn about more women and locations featured in the app. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Charlotta A. Bass (1874-1969) held various roles: educator, newspaper publisher and editor, civil rights activist and 1952 Progressive Party candidate for vice president. Her story appears in Field Trip on the site of the California Eagle , one of the era's leading African-American newspapers, of which Bass assumed control in 1912. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Deborah Sampson (1760-1827) fought in the American Revolution disguised as a male soldier. A former indentured servant and then a teacher, Sampson was determined to fight for the Continental army. The geographic coordinates of her place of birth in Plympton, Massachusetts, are noted in the app. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women French surrealist photographer Claude Cahun (1894-1954) was known to turn the camera on herself to create enigmatic, gender-bending images with the help of props, costumes and experimental camera work. The app features the location of her former home on the Channel Island of Jersey, where she lived with her partner, avant-garde artist Marcel Moore. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Feminist activist and theorist Gloria Anzaldua (1942-2004) was known for writings and teachings related to the Chicana movement and lesbian/queer theory. Among her writings, written in a mix of English and Spanish, is the autobiographical narrative "Borderlands: The New Mestiza." She was a lecturer in women's studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where a collection of altar objects she used in her creative process is on display at the McHenry Library. The library appears in the app. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Entertainer Josephine Baker (1906-75) recorded one of her most famous performances in Paris' Folies-Bergère music hall wearing a skirt made of bananas. The concert hall is featured in the app. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women On most days, Chicago's Washington Square Park is packed with locals and tourists. But for decades, it was a social justice hub where activists including Lucy Parsons (1853-1942) rallied around pressing causes of the day. Born into slavery, she married political activist Albert Parsons, and together they moved to Chicago to start a long career advocating for the working class, women and racial minorities. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Students of American history might remember the story of former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth (died 1875). But do you know where she gave her famous "Ain't I a Woman" speech? The Field Trip app pinpoints the exact location in Akron, Ohio. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Because she was a woman, fossil hunter Mary Anning (1799-1847) was unable to publish her discoveries, known as "some of the most significant geological finds of all time." Her story in Field Trip is geotagged to the shores of Lyme Regis in southern Britain, where she found what are thought to the first complete skeletons of an ichthyosaur and a plesiosaur (pictured here). Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Called '"one of the most wonderfully outrageous pioneers of feminism in America,'" lawyer and political activist Florynce Kennedy (1916-2000) was one of the first black women to graduate from Columbia Law School, where she was admitted after threatening a discrimination suit. She was a founding member of the National Women's Political Caucus, fought for abortion rights, represented the Black Panthers and was known for wearing a cowboy hat and pink sunglasses. Columbia Law School is tagged in the app. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Entertainer and writer Christine Jorgenson (1926-89) made headlines in the early 1950s for having a sex change from man to woman. She went public with her experience and developed a nightclub act, frequently performing at Freddy's Supper Club in New York (now a sushi restaurant), the site featured in Field Trip. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Jackie Ormes (1911-85), creator of the Torchy Brown comic strip, is thought to be the first African-American woman to have a career as a cartoonist and the first to produce a syndicated comic strip. Her story is featured in Field Trip in connection with the offices of the Pittsburgh Courier, where she published her first comic. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women American educator and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune's (1875-1955) legacy lives on at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona, Florida, which she founded in 1904 as the Daytona Educational and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls. The location is featured in Field Trip with her story. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Mary Seacole (1805-81) is considered the Florence Nightingale of the Crimean War. The Jamaican-Scottish nurse traveled to Crimea to establish the British Hotel near Balaclava, a place where soldiers could rest and recover. She also worked with the wounded in military hospitals. The app highlights 165 George St., London, where she lived at the end of her life. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Irena Sendler (1910-2008) was a young social worker in 1939 when the Nazis invaded Warsaw, Poland. She worked, along with other women, to smuggle Jewish babies and children out of the Warsaw Ghetto to safety. The group saved more than 2,000 children. The site of the Warsaw Ghetto border marker appears on the app in honor of Sendler. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Ruby Hirose (1904-60) was one of 10 women recognized by the American Chemical Society for accomplishments in chemistry in 1940. A biochemist and bacteriologist, she researched antitoxins and serums. Hirose also helped develop vaccines against infantile paralysis, according to the Smithsonian. The University of Cincinnati, where she earned her doctorate, appears on the app. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Painter Maria Izquierdo (1902-55), whose self-portrait is shown on the left, was inspired by Mexican folklore. Among her admirers was fellow Mexican artist Diego Rivera, whose work is shown on the right. Her 1930 solo show in New York was the first one-person exhibition in the United States to feature the work of a Mexican woman. Born in 1902, Izquierdo grew up in a rural village before moving to Mexico City in 1923. Several years later, she became a student at the city's Escuela Nacional de Bellas Artes, which is geo-tagged in the Google app. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Mapping history's 'invisible' women Nellie Bly (1864-1922) was a journalist for the New York World when she went undercover for 10 days at the mental asylum on Blackwell's Island and returned with a stunning expose of physical abuse, force-feeding and rotten food. The island appears on the app. Hide Caption 18 of 18

Meanwhile in Maine, Colby College is hosting an initiative of the Spark Movement called Women on the Map , a project on the Google app Field Trip dedicated to locating and presenting historically significant achievements of women.

Co-director Dana Edell tells CNN the project has doubled its stories to 200, thanks to an outpouring of response during the latest election campaign and the prospects of a female president. They are now fundraising to create an improved standalone app.

Joining the existing initiatives is Put Her On The Map, a new project of ad agency BBDO, which launched in February and aims to encourage cities and corporations to name streets, statues and buildings after influential female figures.

The city of Los Angeles, which claims to have recently eliminated all-male boards and commissions for the first time, has expressed interest in the initiative. "Women's contributions to the history and progress of Los Angeles are beyond measure. And when their names are immortalized on our infrastructure and landmarks, that simple but powerful act means that countless women and girls will be inspired," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The obstacles ahead

"There has been a concerted effort in the past eight to ten years to tell a broader and inclusive American story," says Jeffrey Olson, a spokesman for the National Park Service.

The drivers often are public engagement and studies that are done periodically to point out parts of the American narrative that are underrepresented, Olson says. But he adds that he was never asked to present a gender-based comparison.

Long believes it all begins with awareness.

"When we started our organization, people didn't notice that when the new 56 quarters were out, only one state -- Alabama -- had a woman on the back," she says. Long also became vocal when she noticed the scarcity of women in the early Google Doodles. "When we reached out to them they weren't aware of it, they didn't even think about it. I don't think they were intentionally sexist. You make them aware and it changes."

Then there's also funding and location hurdles.

"We encourage statues or other monuments outside of Manhattan, which is considered prime location. We just don't have enough space," says NYC Parks Commissioner Silver. "In order for us to consider suggestions, the entity has to raise the funds and make the commission. We are open for any appeal but park land is limited."

For their Central Park project, Elam and her group must raise $1.5 million. She claims they had to overcome obstacles such as providing evidence of Stanton and Anthony's historical presence in the park. "I doubt that any of the other statues of men had to go through those levels of specificity," Elam says.

But after receiving a recent $500,000 challenge grant from New York Life, they are moving toward an April release of a request for proposals for sculptors interested in entering the statue design competition.

They hope their vision will be completed by August 2020, the centennial of women suffrage in the United States.

In Washington, the envisioned museum dedicated fully to the American women's history also faces budgetary issues, says commission chair Abraham.

A timeline for the future American Museum of Women's History

Although officially done with their commission duties, Abraham and her seven colleagues are working with the Smithsonian Institution on how to launch the first step of the plan toward a 2026 grand opening.

The Smithsonian will start by pulling together collections, curators and exhibits focusing on the missing areas while the often-slow political and legislative process will shift in motion, Abraham says. "The eight of us are committed to work to make sure this actually leads to a museum, working with them on ideas on how to tap private sector interests to speed the process," she adds.

As for Long, she is not stopping at Earhart. Writer and activist Marjory Stoneman Douglas will be her lucky number 11 in the national hall -- if the Florida Legislature acts.

"It's always a battle," Long says, recalling her attempt to get "Uncle Tom's Cabin" author Harriet Beecher Stowe to represent Ohio, but losing the spot to inventor Thomas Edison. "People don't want to give the spots up and even if they do there's a lot of competition."

She's also reaching out to the Macy's Thanksgiving parade, to convince them to add more empowering female figures to the balloon march.

"I grew up watching that parade every Thanksgiving and never realizing that my whole life there were so few female cartoon figures in it," she remembered. "It's so subliminal that it never dawned on me, and it never dawns on anyone unless you point it out."