International Women's Day, in their words

Left: Gayla Horn, 60, holds up a sign in Washington. "America used to be a place that protected people who are hurt or in need and it doesn't do that anymore," she said. "I came to speak out to try to get our leadership to do the right thing."



Right: Hina, a 36-year-old who didn't give her last name, took a day off work to join the rally in the nation's capital. Her shirt references a line Trump used to describe Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. "I came because I want to stand up for women and girls around the world in addition to equal rights for people who aren't as privileged."