Breaking News
Activists participate in an International Women's Day march in New York on Wednesday, March 8.

International Women's Day, in their words

Photographs by Preston Gannaway, Mark Kauzlarich and Eric Thayer for CNN

Updated 9:25 PM ET, Wed March 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    (CNN)Rallies were held around the world Wednesday for International Women's Day, an annual campaign to advance women's rights and push for gender parity.

    Here, a few of the protesters share their feelings with photographers who were on assignment for CNN.
    Barbara Skinner, 56, and Vi Huynh, 55, protest in San Francisco. &quot;I feel strongly that our liberties are at risk especially with this administration,&quot; Skinner said. Huynh said she came out because &quot;I wanted to march and rally with my sisters and allies.&quot;
    Barbara Skinner, 56, and Vi Huynh, 55, protest in San Francisco. "I feel strongly that our liberties are at risk especially with this administration," Skinner said. Huynh said she came out because "I wanted to march and rally with my sisters and allies."
    Gloria Brown, 55, cheers during a rally in New York. She said she missed a little bit of work to join the protests. &quot;I&#39;m here because I&#39;m a woman, but I&#39;m also here because of the lack of equality that women face,&quot; she said. &quot;I want to show that we do have power by supporting each other. We have to keep fighting for our rights.&quot;
    Gloria Brown, 55, cheers during a rally in New York. She said she missed a little bit of work to join the protests. "I'm here because I'm a woman, but I'm also here because of the lack of equality that women face," she said. "I want to show that we do have power by supporting each other. We have to keep fighting for our rights."
    Navika Sharma, 25, is a trade analyst who took a half-day to join a rally in Washington. &quot;I came because I wanted to be able to show how society is affected when women take a day off,&quot; she said. &quot;It&#39;s amazing how much of an impact taking one day can have across the country.&quot;
    Navika Sharma, 25, is a trade analyst who took a half-day to join a rally in Washington. "I came because I wanted to be able to show how society is affected when women take a day off," she said. "It's amazing how much of an impact taking one day can have across the country."
    Katie Bush, 44, works for YouTube and got the day off to participate in the rally outside San Francisco&#39;s City Hall. &quot;Basically I feel this administration is not representing over half the country,&quot; she said. &quot;I hope this message goes to (President Donald) Trump, obviously, but also the country and the world. We have to be present and show up.&quot;
    Katie Bush, 44, works for YouTube and got the day off to participate in the rally outside San Francisco's City Hall. "Basically I feel this administration is not representing over half the country," she said. "I hope this message goes to (President Donald) Trump, obviously, but also the country and the world. We have to be present and show up."
    &lt;strong&gt;Left:&lt;/strong&gt; Gayla Horn, 60, holds up a sign in Washington. &quot;America used to be a place that protected people who are hurt or in need and it doesn&#39;t do that anymore,&quot; she said. &quot;I came to speak out to try to get our leadership to do the right thing.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Right:&lt;/strong&gt; Hina, a 36-year-old who didn&#39;t give her last name, took a day off work to join the rally in the nation&#39;s capital. Her shirt references a line Trump used to describe Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. &quot;I came because I want to stand up for women and girls around the world in addition to equal rights for people who aren&#39;t as privileged.&quot;
    Left: Gayla Horn, 60, holds up a sign in Washington. "America used to be a place that protected people who are hurt or in need and it doesn't do that anymore," she said. "I came to speak out to try to get our leadership to do the right thing."

    Right: Hina, a 36-year-old who didn't give her last name, took a day off work to join the rally in the nation's capital. Her shirt references a line Trump used to describe Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. "I came because I want to stand up for women and girls around the world in addition to equal rights for people who aren't as privileged."
    Sophia Kaufmann, a 15-year-old from Oakland, California, rallies outside City Hall in San Francisco. &quot;I feel it&#39;s really important for my generation to work with other generations,&quot; she said. &quot;I wanted to show my friends that I can come out and participate in activism and to inspire other people my age.&quot;
    Sophia Kaufmann, a 15-year-old from Oakland, California, rallies outside City Hall in San Francisco. "I feel it's really important for my generation to work with other generations," she said. "I wanted to show my friends that I can come out and participate in activism and to inspire other people my age."
    Pearl Zeitz, 94, rallies at Washington Square Park in New York. &quot;Its the kind of thing I&#39;ve spent my life doing -- protesting, supporting actions like this and letting the world know when people are doing the world harm,&quot; said Zeitz, a retired teacher. &quot;I never let an opportunity go to be heard.&quot;
    Pearl Zeitz, 94, rallies at Washington Square Park in New York. "Its the kind of thing I've spent my life doing -- protesting, supporting actions like this and letting the world know when people are doing the world harm," said Zeitz, a retired teacher. "I never let an opportunity go to be heard."
    Amanda Arnold, 23, joins the protest at Washington Square Park. &quot;I have the privilege to strike, so I wanted to stand in solidarity,&quot; she said. &quot;Movements are strongest when you have a large backing. ... If we&#39;re not happy, we&#39;re going to stand up. We&#39;re here and we&#39;re not going anywhere.&quot;
    Amanda Arnold, 23, joins the protest at Washington Square Park. "I have the privilege to strike, so I wanted to stand in solidarity," she said. "Movements are strongest when you have a large backing. ... If we're not happy, we're going to stand up. We're here and we're not going anywhere."

    Photo editor: Brett Roegiers