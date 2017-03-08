International Women's Day, in their words
Photographs by Preston Gannaway, Mark Kauzlarich and Eric Thayer for CNN
Updated 9:25 PM ET, Wed March 8, 2017
(CNN)Rallies were held around the world Wednesday for International Women's Day, an annual campaign to advance women's rights and push for gender parity.
Here, a few of the protesters share their feelings with photographers who were on assignment for CNN.
Photo editor: Brett Roegiers