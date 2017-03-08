The question asked every International Women's Day

Story highlights Happy International When Is International Men's Day!

Don't get your boxer briefs in a wad, there is one and it's legit.

(CNN) One of the most stalwart traditions of International Women's Day is when a bunch of people post up and start asking when International Men's Day is.

For real:

@BBCNews @BBCWorld Out of interest. When is international mens day? I'm just wondering as we live in an equal society. — Jim King (@MidhurstRhino) March 5, 2017

When is international mens day? — James (@MelbScan) March 8, 2017

Why is there an #InternationalWomensDay but no #InternationalMensDay!? This is sexist and racist — MoBaesicEffect (@efc_aidan) March 8, 2017

Good news if you were actually inquiring (bad news if you were just trying to whine): There is an International Men's Day. It is November 19!

And no, International Men's Day is not just a bunch of guys getting together to grouse about how there is an International Women's day on the other side of the calendar. That's what Twitter is for! It's a legitimate movement that took shape in the '90s and addresses social challenges men face like high suicide rates, high instances of workplace death, high incarceration rates, violence and a myriad of potentially damaging childhood influences.