The question asked every International Women's Day

- Don't get your boxer briefs in a wad, there is one and it's legit.
(CNN)One of the most stalwart traditions of International Women's Day is when a bunch of people post up and start asking when International Men's Day is.
Good news if you were actually inquiring (bad news if you were just trying to whine): There is an International Men's Day. It is November 19!
And no, International Men's Day is not just a bunch of guys getting together to grouse about how there is an International Women's day on the other side of the calendar. That's what Twitter is for! It's a legitimate movement that took shape in the '90s and addresses social challenges men face like high suicide rates, high instances of workplace death, high incarceration rates, violence and a myriad of potentially damaging childhood influences.
The betterment of any gender benefits all genders, and some recent IMD themes have paralleled this idea: 2015's theme, for instance, was the expansion of reproductive options for men, and consistent themes of the day include family life and ways that men can positively impact their community.
