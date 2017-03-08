Her husband and kids are US citizens. She's being deported in July

Chicago (CNN) She has lived, undocumented, in the United States for 18 years. Her husband and five of her children are American citizens.

These three short videos captured the day's emotional highs and lows.

The check-in

When Lino, 50, her husband Diego, their 16-year-old daughter Britzy and Britzy's two sisters arrived at the federal building, the scene felt strange.

Before prior visits, Lino's supporters had held news conferences and prayer circles outside its walls.

This time, the security guards shut it all down. Lino, her family and her lawyer walked in.

The joy

JUST WATCHED Undocumented mom enters immigration office Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Undocumented mom enters immigration office 00:13

About an hour later, Lino re-emerged, clapped her hands together, then quickened her step and ran, arms outstretched in joy.

"Thank God!" she yelled. "Thanks to all of you!!"

"Yes, she could!" a supporter howled.

"They gave me a year until I have to come back," Lino told CNN. "So we're going to try to fight for my visa."

Relief lasted for five minutes.

The shock

JUST WATCHED Mom gets sent into immigration office again Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mom gets sent into immigration office again 00:54

In 2005, Lino admitted during her visa application process that she'd once tried to use fake papers to get into the United States. She was detained for 28 days.

Their fate now, as a family, lie with an ICE officer who reports, indirectly, to Trump.

Less than a half-hour after they went back in, the family pushed open the federal building's glass doors and stepped outside.

"There were changes," Lino said, her face grim.

Immigration officers told Lino to return July 11, suitcases packed and plane ticket in hand. That's her deportation date.



Read the full story: What happened at one woman's ICE check-in