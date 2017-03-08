(CNN) Lovely Lady Liberty, was luminous no more -- or at least for two hours Tuesday night.

The lights around the Statue of Liberty went dark at around 10 pm EST, setting Twitter immediately ablaze.

CNN has just reported that the Statue of Liberty has gone dark tonight.



Power failure or social commentary? 🤔 — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 8, 2017

It turned out that the nation's most famous giant green lady went dark due to repair work from damage caused by, perhaps fittingly, a female tempest -- Hurricane Sandy. According to a statement from the National Park Service, it was a "temporary, unplanned outage."

Some lights on the Statue were temporarily off tonight. Likely related to new emergency generator/Hurricane Sandy recovery project work. — Statue of Liberty NM (@StatueEllisNPS) March 8, 2017

No matter the cause, the coincidence burned too bright for those hoping to find symbolism.

Apparently the Statue of Liberty lights went out due to a power failure. But I would argue women are also protesting due to a power failure. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 8, 2017

The official Twitter account for the Women's March seized the opportunity and tweeted: "Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman.

