Gay veterans group says it's not allowed in Boston St. Patrick's parade

(CNN) A group representing gay veterans says it was denied entry to Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade, reigniting a tense issue that had seemingly been resolved and sparking promises of a boycott from the mayor and other officials.

OUTVETS, a group that represents US veterans who identify LGBTQ, had participated in the past two South Boston parades.

But late Tuesday, the group said that it had been rejected from this year's version by the local Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the parade. CNN reached out to the council several times on Wednesday, but got no immediate response.

"The Council did not give a clear reason, but, given the tenor of the Council's deliberations, one can assume it's because we are LGBTQ," OUTVETS wrote on Facebook . "This is a sad day for the LGBTQ community and for veterans of all backgrounds."

"We served our country with honor and distinction," OUTVETS added. "But even after bringing honor to this parade, this community, and to all those who have served, we fight every day to be treated with the basic dignity that comes with service to country."

