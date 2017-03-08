Breaking News

'Day Without a Woman' strike puts some parents in a bind amid school closures

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 1:23 AM ET, Wed March 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A large crowd walks down Pennsylvania Avenue after the start of the Women&#39;s March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21. Organizers said the march is sending a message to Donald Trump that &quot;women&#39;s rights are human rights.&quot; Similar protests unfolded across the country.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
A large crowd walks down Pennsylvania Avenue after the start of the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21. Organizers said the march is sending a message to Donald Trump that "women's rights are human rights." Similar protests unfolded across the country.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
A woman chants at the Women&#39;s March on Washington.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
A woman chants at the Women's March on Washington.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
Women with cat hats walk past the Capitol.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Women with cat hats walk past the Capitol.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
Demonstrators at the Women&#39;s March rally toward the White House on the National Mall.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Demonstrators at the Women's March rally toward the White House on the National Mall.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Demonstrators take a break from marching at the National Gallery of Art.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Demonstrators take a break from marching at the National Gallery of Art.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
Protesters gather on the National Mall near the US Capitol.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Protesters gather on the National Mall near the US Capitol.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
Protesters gather near the US Capitol.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Protesters gather near the US Capitol.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, New York, center, is among the thousands with signs protesting violence against women.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, New York, center, is among the thousands with signs protesting violence against women.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
The pink &quot;pussyhat&quot; with cat ears became the symbol the the Woman&#39;s March on Washington as a reference to President Donald Trump&#39;s remarks about grabbing women by their genitalia during the election.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
The pink "pussyhat" with cat ears became the symbol the the Woman's March on Washington as a reference to President Donald Trump's remarks about grabbing women by their genitalia during the election.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
Madonna performs during the Women&#39;s March on Washington, Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Washington.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Madonna performs during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Washington.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
The march evolved from a post-election call to action on Facebook to an organized effort that included high-wattage activists and attendees.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
The march evolved from a post-election call to action on Facebook to an organized effort that included high-wattage activists and attendees.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
A woman wears a pink hat to send a message during the protest.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
A woman wears a pink hat to send a message during the protest.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
Demonstrators wearing pink hats gather during the Women&#39;s March on Washington in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Demonstrators wearing pink hats gather during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
Singer Alicia Keys performs on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women&#39;s March on January 21, 2017.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Singer Alicia Keys performs on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
Demonstrators arrive at Washington&#39;s Union Station for the march.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Demonstrators arrive at Washington's Union Station for the march.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
Ginny Suss, Carmen Perez, Gloria Steinem, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Mia Ives-Rublee appear onstage during the Women&#39;s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Ginny Suss, Carmen Perez, Gloria Steinem, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Mia Ives-Rublee appear onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women&#39;s March on January 21, 2017.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
Ginger Naglee of Olney, Maryland, gets into the spirit on Independence Avenue.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Ginger Naglee of Olney, Maryland, gets into the spirit on Independence Avenue.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
Women gather on a barricade on the National Mall.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Women gather on a barricade on the National Mall.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protesters.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protesters.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
Protesters take a selfie on the grounds of the US Capitol.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Protesters take a selfie on the grounds of the US Capitol.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women&#39;s March on January 21, 2017.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
Girls hold anti-Trump signs during the march.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
Girls hold anti-Trump signs during the march.
Hide Caption
23 of 24
New Yorker Nicole Monceaux joins in the march.
Photos: Women's March on Washington
New Yorker Nicole Monceaux joins in the march.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
28 womens march dc 12 womens march dc25 womens march dc 27 womens march dc 26 womens march dc 05 womens march dc 13 womens march dc14 womens march dc22 womens march dc 19 women march dc16 womens march dc RESTRICTED17 womens march dc21 womens march dc RESTRICTED21 womens march dc Alicia Keys18 womens march dc20 women march dc24 womens march dc 06 womens march dc 07 womens march dc 08 womens march dc 09 womens march dc 23 womens march dc 10 womens march dc 11 womens march dc

Story highlights

  • School districts across the country closing to allow staff to participate
  • Complaints echo wider debate about strike's appeal to people in positions of privilege

(CNN)Organizers say it was intended in the same spirit of "love and liberation" that inspired women's marches worldwide.

But many are complaining that "A Day Without a Woman" will leave many women in a bind.
The national strike movement on Wednesday coincides with International Women's Day. It aims to draw attention to inequities working women face compared to men, from wage disparity to harassment to job insecurity.
    Several school districts across the country are closing to allow staff and teachers the chance to participate. While some people in those communities applauded district leadership for the show of solidarity, others criticized them for leaving working families scrambling to find childcare.

    Schools close

    Read More
    Parents in Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland were especially irate after the district announced school closures at the last minute on Tuesday night.
    "This is absolutely infuriating and uncalled for. Who gets punished here? The students. Especially those students who rely on the schools for food during the day. And never mind the fact that you've inconvenienced parents who now have to scramble for daycare at the last possible minute," one person said on the district's Facebook's page.
    Similar reaction filled Alexandria City Public Schools' Facebook page. The district announced the closure Monday but support staff will serve breakfast and lunch to students.
    "This last-minute decision does a disservice to anyone in a family where both parents work full-time. What does ACPS expect those families to do about child care with such little notice? It also does a disservice to working women outside of ACPS, who now may be forced to stay home with their children."
    Ryan Murphy shows support for &#39;A Day Without Women&#39;
    Ryan Murphy shows support for 'A Day Without Women'

    Inclusive or elitist?

    The complaints bore echoes of broader debate about the strike's message if only those who can afford to take the day off to participate.
    Similar criticisms were leveled at the Women's March on Washington for being a movement that appealed to people in positions of privilege.
    "The lack of advance notice puts parents in a tight spot. I'm fortunate enough to have a job that will let me take paid leave to care for my son during an unexpected day off. So personally, I'll be fine. But many parents are not in that position," as one person said on Alexandria City Public Schools' Facebook page.

    Signs of support

    Striking is not the only way organizers are encouraging people to participate. People are encouraged to avoid shopping -- "with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses -- or to wear red in solidarity.
    And, for many, the inconvenience was worth the bigger message.
    "Way to go Teachers! The whole point is to make people realize what an inconvenience it is when Women don't show up. You are doing a brave and great thing. Thank you. (From a parent who is facing said inconvenience!)" said a parent on the Facebook page of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools in North Carolina, which announced the closure March 2.
    As another parent said on the ACPS Facebook page, "I'm a working mom, hourly employee, and I support this decision. I'm proud of our ACPS teachers for their solidarity and taking a very visible stand in these troubling times."

    CNN's Dave Alsup contributed to this report.