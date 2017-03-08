Story highlights School districts across the country closing to allow staff to participate

Complaints echo wider debate about strike's appeal to people in positions of privilege

(CNN) Organizers say it was intended in the same spirit of "love and liberation" that inspired women's marches worldwide.

But many are complaining that "A Day Without a Woman" will leave many women in a bind.

The national strike movement on Wednesday coincides with International Women's Day. It aims to draw attention to inequities working women face compared to men, from wage disparity to harassment to job insecurity.

Several school districts across the country are closing to allow staff and teachers the chance to participate. While some people in those communities applauded district leadership for the show of solidarity, others criticized them for leaving working families scrambling to find childcare.

Schools close

Read More